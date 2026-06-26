Canada Announces New Nuclear Plan To Fight Rising Energy Prices

2017 was a landmark year for Canada in terms of nuclear power. That year, the country generated 95.7 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity using just nuclear power. The number represented 14.7% of the country's total electricity generation. Almost a decade since then, things haven't looked good for nuclear power in the country, with power generation numbers consistently declining. Data from as recently as 2024 indicate that nuclear energy generation from Canada's four active nuclear plants had dropped to 81.7 million MWh, a far cry from the country's 2017 peak.

While there are several reasons for the stagnation of nuclear power generation in Canada, the country appears to be finally making moves to counter it. The Canadian government recently announced major changes to its nuclear energy policy aimed at reinvigorating nuclear power generation in the country.

The renewed policy centers on creating several new nuclear power infrastructure projects (read: power plants) across the country, while also aiming to become a major supplier of nuclear fuel and technology globally. Canada is also looking to expand its uranium production capacity — already the world's second-largest — and will also invest heavily to promote the development of newer nuclear power generation technologies.

As part of this strategy, Canada aims to build two new large-scale nuclear reactors in the coming decade, with a current deadline set for 2035. It also envisions five more power plants in the planning or development stages by 2040. Aside from major power plants, the plan also aims to develop and deploy a Canadian-made microreactor — similar to the one planned by the U.S. Army — to be utilized by one of the many remote communities living across the country.