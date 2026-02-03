This Country Has The Largest Uranium Reserve In The World

The world is currently in the midst of a rapid energy transition. China is leading the way with solar energy, while wind energy installations are also growing at a record pace. Nuclear power has long remained a core focus, especially with the sheer potential of fusion reactors for clean energy. Unfortunately, commercial fusion reactors are still a pipedream, leaving the traditional fission reactors as the only major outlet for nuclear energy. In the age of AI and the near-inexhaustible demand for power at data centers, nuclear energy is in more demand than ever. And to feed it, the world's uranium reserves will have to step up. Right now, Australia is sitting atop the pile of the world's biggest uranium reserves.

The Olympic Dam mine in South Australia has the world's largest deposit of the radioactive element, and combined with the other major mining sites such as Four Mile and Ranger, Australia accounts for nearly a third of the world's total uranium reserves. With a rich resource like uranium available in abundance, one would expect Australia to be a major adopter of nuclear energy. Well, it might come as a shocker, but Australia has no nuclear power plants, and the country doesn't intend to build one in the near future. In 2025, Australians voted to keep nuclear plants at bay, citing reasons such as pollution risks, high water demand in a dry landscape, and high costs.

As a result, the entirety of Australia's uranium is exported, which amounts to roughly 8% of the global production. That's lower than expected, right? Well, reserves and production are two different things. Kazakhstan accounts for roughly 14% of the global uranium reserves, but it commanded over 40% of the global production. It's also the second-largest source of uranium for the US, behind only Canada.