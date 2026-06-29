Are Michelin Wiper Blades Any Good? Here's What Users Say

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Maintaining your windshield wipers to ensure they last is important because eventually, they will need to be replaced. Luckily, there plenty of options available. Even a brand like Michelin, which is primarily known for being a major tire manufacturer, makes wipers. And customer feedback overall seems pretty good, though it does vary based on the type.

For example, the Michelin Optimum+ Ceramic Beam wiper has 4.2 out of 5 stars on 671 customer reviews at Walmart. Users highlight how easy the blade is to install, how well it performs in heavy rain, and how quiet the blades are. However, there are also negative reviews, with customers complaining the blades didn't fit, left streaks behind, or broke during storms. The Michelin Endurance XT Silicone + Weathershield wiper has 4.4 out of 5 on 126 reviews, with customers praising the blade's performance. But some were unhappy, complaining of missing pieces and a short lifespan.

The Michelin RainForce All Weather Performance blade on Amazon has 4.5 out of 5 on 7,836 reviews. Much of the feedback is similar, with positive reviews mentioning easy installation, and negative comments relating to the poor fit. However, others were a bit more neutral. "Overall construction is fair," one person wrote, "I don't see what sets them apart from other brands." Amazon reviews for the 4.2-star rated Michelin Radius Beam wiper are nearly identical on every point.