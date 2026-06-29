Are Michelin Wiper Blades Any Good? Here's What Users Say
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Maintaining your windshield wipers to ensure they last is important because eventually, they will need to be replaced. Luckily, there plenty of options available. Even a brand like Michelin, which is primarily known for being a major tire manufacturer, makes wipers. And customer feedback overall seems pretty good, though it does vary based on the type.
For example, the Michelin Optimum+ Ceramic Beam wiper has 4.2 out of 5 stars on 671 customer reviews at Walmart. Users highlight how easy the blade is to install, how well it performs in heavy rain, and how quiet the blades are. However, there are also negative reviews, with customers complaining the blades didn't fit, left streaks behind, or broke during storms. The Michelin Endurance XT Silicone + Weathershield wiper has 4.4 out of 5 on 126 reviews, with customers praising the blade's performance. But some were unhappy, complaining of missing pieces and a short lifespan.
The Michelin RainForce All Weather Performance blade on Amazon has 4.5 out of 5 on 7,836 reviews. Much of the feedback is similar, with positive reviews mentioning easy installation, and negative comments relating to the poor fit. However, others were a bit more neutral. "Overall construction is fair," one person wrote, "I don't see what sets them apart from other brands." Amazon reviews for the 4.2-star rated Michelin Radius Beam wiper are nearly identical on every point.
Performance, production, and real-world use
When it comes to real-world performance, Car Talk put Michelin windshield wiper blades to the test in a hands-on evaluation, along with products from other brands. Findings were based on several factors, including water removal, ease of use, and overall performance. The Michelin Stealth Ultra Beam was ranked as the runner-up for best wiper blade overall, with Car Talk highlighting the blade's hybrid design, silicone material, and construction as its primary strengths.
Unlike some of the other best and worst windshield wiper brands, Michelin blades aren't actually manufactured directly by the company itself. Instead, the Michelin name is used as a trusted brand across a wide range of aftermarket wiper designs. Pylon Manufacturing is the exclusive licensee that manufactures and distributes the Michelin windshield wiper blade lineup in North America. This explains why there are a number of different styles and materials utilized under the same Michelin brand name.
Michelin's current wiper lineup consists of different options, including beam-style blades that focus on consistent windshield contact through flexible frames. In addition to rubber blades, there are also silicone-coated blades available which are designed to last longer while holding up under a range of different weather conditions. Aerodynamic frames and universal connector systems are also integrated, as the brand focuses more on all-weather use and durability, rather than highlighting major differences between the individual models.