How To Maintain Your Windshield Wiper Blades To Ensure They Last

For the uninitiated, DIY maintenance of cars, SUVs, and trucks can be intimidating. However, there are some simple routine maintenance tasks most motorists can handle in their driveway with little to no automotive knowledge. One of the easiest is keeping windshield wipers in good condition. While it's not too difficult nor time-consuming to replace a car's windshield wipers, it's not something you want to do all the time. Like any part, and vehicles as a whole, you want to get the most out of your wipers through proper maintenance and care.

In the case of wiper blades, it all starts with picking the right ones. Like the old saying goes, you get what you pay for, so you don't want to buy from the cheapest, absolute bottom of the barrel brand. More than likely, you'll end up replacing them at a much quicker pace. If you don't have the funds to go for a high-end set, it's a good idea to land somewhere in the middle. Brands such as Rain-X and Michelin come highly recommended by a great number of drivers. Just as important as the brand is the size, since going with blades that are too small leads to a lack of wiper performance, while overly large blades can quickly get damaged, harm the wiper motor, and leave streaks behind because they don't conform to the windshield.

Once you have your wipers, extended maintenance can begin. From here, responsible use and cleanliness should be your top priorities.