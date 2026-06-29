How A Hyundai Lawsuit Was Responsible For The Rivian Brand's Name

After making waves with the launch of the R1T and R1S, Rivian is now in the process of rolling out its mass-market offering, the R2. We've already driven it, and we think it's very good indeed. So good, in fact, that we argued that it looks to be the best EV at its price point so far. It also represents a critical point for the company, since its CEO, RJ Scaringe, has made no secret of the fact that he's relying on the R2 to push Rivian into becoming a household name.

If everything goes according to plan for the company, plenty more drivers will be finding out about Rivian in the coming years, although most of them won't be aware that Rivian operated for around a year under a different name. Speaking to the How I Built This podcast, Scaringe recounted how a lawsuit from Hyundai was responsible for Rivian's current name, as the South Korean carmaker took issue with its original name, Avera.

When Scaringe founded Avera in 2009, he originally intended the company to be a sports car manufacturer. He managed to construct a prototype sports car focused on fuel efficiency, but eventually decided that the company needed to go in a different direction. With funds still very limited at the time, Scaringe had little choice but to change the name after Hyundai sued the company in 2010. The complaint alleged that the Avera name was too similar to the name of Hyundai's flagship sedan, the Azera.