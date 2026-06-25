5 New Makita Tools Available In June 2026

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In the consumer power tool market, Makita is a name that most shoppers are well acquainted with, as its pro-grade gear can be found in any number of major retailers. As for the brand's various wares, the independently owned Japanese manufacturer currently offers hundreds of devices among its battery-powered and corded tool lineups.

As is the case with any major company in the cordless power tool game, innovation is at the heart of what Makita is seeking to offer its loyal customers. To that end, the power tool manufacturer is constantly engaged in designing and developing new tools to add to its lineup. The outfit is, of course, also regularly refining tools that already exist among those offerings.

In fact, new Makita tools are being released with such regularity that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. Thankfully, Makita has sought to keep its customer base in the loop by way of regular press releases announcing its new releases. The most recent of those releases indeed announced a handful of exciting devices that are set to hit various online outlets and retail stores this summer. Here's a look at five of the newest tools that Makita has made available as of June 2026.