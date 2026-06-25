5 New Makita Tools Available In June 2026
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In the consumer power tool market, Makita is a name that most shoppers are well acquainted with, as its pro-grade gear can be found in any number of major retailers. As for the brand's various wares, the independently owned Japanese manufacturer currently offers hundreds of devices among its battery-powered and corded tool lineups.
As is the case with any major company in the cordless power tool game, innovation is at the heart of what Makita is seeking to offer its loyal customers. To that end, the power tool manufacturer is constantly engaged in designing and developing new tools to add to its lineup. The outfit is, of course, also regularly refining tools that already exist among those offerings.
In fact, new Makita tools are being released with such regularity that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. Thankfully, Makita has sought to keep its customer base in the loop by way of regular press releases announcing its new releases. The most recent of those releases indeed announced a handful of exciting devices that are set to hit various online outlets and retail stores this summer. Here's a look at five of the newest tools that Makita has made available as of June 2026.
Magnetic Work Lights
Lighting has become a staple in the lineup of virtually every major power tool maker these days. After all, there are few things that both DIYers and worksite professionals need quite as much when they are on the job as an extra light or two. While Makita already has a handful of worksite-ready lights in its lineup, the brand's latest model is sure to get fans excited, as it features a magnetic base.
There are actually two new magnetic lights entering the Makita lineup for June, one for the brand's LXT battery platform and one for the XGT line. If you're curious about the difference, the LXT model is powered by Makita's 18V lithium-ion battery packs, while the XGT model runs on 40V batteries. Per specs provided by Makita, the primary difference in those platforms is in the light's runtime, with the 40V XGT version providing a notable upgrade in that department.
Other than that, the LED lights are essentially one and the same, with each providing 1,200 lumens on high setting, and down to 800 lumens or 500 lumens on medium and low. They are also equipped with flip-light functionality that allows for 180 degrees of vertical and 300 degrees of swivel movement. The devices also come with a cover for the magnetic base when the hold is not required. At present, both the LXT and XGT models are selling for $99 via Amazon and Acme Tools, respectively.
Angle Impact Wrenches
On the subject of Makita's 18V LXT lineup, that magnetic work light is not the only new addition for the month of June. In fact, the company has released not one, but three new angle impact wrenches into the LXT lineup that should delight virtually any gearhead in Makita's customer base who is currently in need of a powerful tool for tightening and loosening nuts and bolts.
To be clear, those new Makita angle impact wrenches are all designed to look and essentially function the same. They all run on the same 18V battery packs as well. They do, however, offer some important variations, as one of the impact wrenches features a 3/8-inch drive while the other two have 1/2-inch drives. Even those 1/2-inch models boast variety, with one using a classic friction ring and the other using a spring-loaded detent pin.
As noted, apart from those key differences, the new LXT impact wrenches are basically the same, with each delivering up to 390 ft. lbs. of torque to users, along with 250 ft. lbs. of fastening torque. At 15 5/8 inches long and 4 pounds, they are also ideal for use in close quarters, like you often run into when working on automobiles. Now for the bad news, which is that the new impact wrenches are not cheap, with Makita listing the 3/8-inch and the 1/2-inch models through its Amazon storefront at a cost of $279 each.
XGT Grease Gun
As far as mechanics' tools go, a grease gun is one that almost anyone who trades in moving machine parts might count as an absolute necessity. Those machine parts are, after all, in frequent need of lubrication lest they seize up and bring the action to a grinding, potentially debilitating halt. When that does happen, a far more expensive repair gig will likely be the result.
Makita is hoping to help the mechanics and machinists of the world avoid just that scenario with the release of a new cordless grease gun for its XGT 40V battery platform. That device is powered by a brushless motor that delivers what Makita claims is a category-leading flow rate of 12 ounces per minute. The grease gun also produces upward of 10,000 psi of maximum pressure, and offers four speed settings for constant and preset discharge control up to 99 strokes, not to mention an easy-to-read digital display, damage-preventing air-lock detection, and a flexible 47 1/4-inch hose for harder-to-reach fittings.
As this device is part of the XGT lineup, you should also be able to use any of Makita's compatible 40V battery packs to power it as well. That may prove an important factor, as the tool-only version of Makita's XGT grease gun is selling for $339 through Acme these days. If you do need a Makita XGT 40V battery, you can pick up a 4 Ah model for an additional $239 through The Home Depot.
XGT flathead grinders
While an angle grinder is not one of those tools that gets a regular mention when people talk about the necessities, it is regarded by many as a particularly handy addition to any powered tool collection. That is largely because of its versatility, as the tool is capable of cutting, sharpening, sanding, polishing, and yes, even grinding several different materials, including wood, metal, concrete, and tile, among others.
If you are currently in need of such a tool, Makita has just released a 5-inch flathead angle grinder that is well worth a look. The tool is part of Makita's XGT 40V platform, which, as we've just noted, could be a major money-saving factor for folks who already have one or more of those tools tucked away in their garage. Coupled with the brand's brushless motor setup, the device's 40V battery delivers plenty of power, producing 3,000, 4,500, 6,000, 7,500, or 9,000 rpm, which Makita claims is on par with a 13-amp corded model.
As those numbers convey, that means the tool boasts five different speed settings, which are selectable via an easy-to-use speed dial. The device is also equipped with an electric brake, with Makita offering a pair of start/stop options in a slide switch model and a paddle switch model. Like some of the other new items from Makita, this one is also pretty pricey, with Acme Tools selling the angle grinder for $339 these days.
XGT Variable Temperature Heat Gun
Heat guns are generally regarded as a specialized tool that some in the general population won't have much use for. They can, however, be incredibly useful for workers in various professions, including those who work with paints, sealants, adhesives, and bendable plastics. Ditto for any automotive workers who install things like window tints, vinyl graphics, and vehicle wraps.
Makita has indeed added to the heat gun conversation with the release of its 40V Max XGT Variable Temperature model. The device features a digital control mechanism that offers users as many as 100 temperature settings, including an ambient setting. Those temps are adjustable from 120 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,110 degrees Fahrenheit in 10-degree increments, with the device also offering variable airflow settings from 4.25 to 7 CFM.
The heat gun comes with four different nozzles, features an ergonomically designed rubber handle grip, and is designed to allow for touchless nozzle replacement via a quick-release switch. It's also pretty lightweight, with Makita noting it weighs in at just 3.3 pounds with a battery attached. Per Makita, the device can reportedly deliver up to 30 minutes of continuous usage on a fully charged battery. The heat gun is also equipped with a small LED light so you can use it in low-light situations. As for the cost, at present, the device is selling through Acme Tools for $249, ranking it among other pricey Makita tools that may be worth the cost.