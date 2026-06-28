Not Asphalt, Not Concrete: Here's What Aircraft Carrier Flight Decks Are Made Of

The modern aircraft carrier is a vessel unlike anything that's ever sailed the seas. From their advanced nuclear power plants to their massive crews and wide-ranging combat capabilities, there are a whole lot of fascinating characteristics that make carriers stand out. A carrier's vast flight deck is, of course, one of the most impressive things about the ship, and indeed, the whole ship's primary reason for existing.

But beyond the deck's sheer size and high-tech equipment such as catapults and arresting gear systems, the flight deck's construction is a wonder unto itself. From a distance, a carrier deck might look like it uses the same sort of concrete or asphalt construction you see at traditional airfields on land. Looks can be deceiving, though, as the modern carrier deck is actually made of all steel.

It's not just any steel that these carriers use, though. Instead, it's a Naval-grade, high-strength steel designed for both battle scenarios and the rigors of daily flight operations. Beyond that, the steel on the flight deck is also specially prepared and coated to withstand intense heat and to provide a grippy, non-slip surface for both the carrier's aircraft and the sailors who keep the ship running.