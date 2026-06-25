5 Of The Coolest Gadgets Released In 2026 (So Far)

I'm huge into gadgets — but largely useless gadgets, I'll admit. I have backed more social robots on Kickstarter than anyone I know (and I still keep Jibo running in my kitchen even though the servers shut down years ago). It's a great time to be a fan of gadgets in 2026, with so many coming out this year and beyond. But don't worry; unlike the Jibo, the five gadgets I've picked out blend cuteness and fun with actual usefulness for SlashGear's readers. These won't sit on your kitchen counter staring into space.

With CES 2026 behind us, there is an overwhelming number of gadgets to be excited about. There's even a $20,000 humanoid robot coming next year! This list, however, is a bit more grounded in reality. For the most part. From fitness trackers to robot pets to mini gaming PCs, here are the gadgets to look forward to this year, whether you want assistance with work, health, or just capturing special moments.