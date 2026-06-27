Shelby Cobra Buyer Quickly Learns Why Flooded Cars Sell For So Cheap

A salvage vehicle is one the insurance company considers a total loss, as the amount of money needed to fix it up is more than its total value. Auctions sell these salvage cars at steep discounts making them attractive options for project cars among those interested in restoration. The problem is, that initial price can be misleading, with the potential for a much higher price tag down the line.

Depending on the extent of repairs, and whether you're performing the work or hiring a shop, your salvaged car can exceed the cost of cars with clean titles. A salvaged vehicle may have been subject to theft, been in an accident, or even plucked from the water following a hurricane, and its issues may not be readily visible, let alone clue you in on the total costs involved. There are several ways to tell if a car had flood damage, so keep an eye out for the signs.

Flooded cars can be especially expensive, running between $3,000 to $8,000 to repair a flooded engine, according to Mach1Services.com. Don't be the person who tries to drive through a flood, as the potential damage isn't worth the risk. You could also be looking at electrical system problems and issues with the interior upholstery that require complete replacement. Professionally swapping in fresh foam cushioning, springs and upholstery fabric for your average car can be up to $2,000, per Cars.CostHelper.com.