Can A Car Engine Work Underwater? Here's What Happens When One Is Fully Submerged

If you've ever driven a car into water that was deeper than you expected, you might have suffered the consequences of a submerged engine. While getting a car engine wet is no big deal, getting water inside is a big deal. If the water level is above your car's air intake, the engine will stall, with several factors contributing to its demise. Firstly, an engine that cannot draw air cannot run. Internal combustion engines work by combusting fuel — burning or combining it with oxygen — so when the air intake is blocked, it suffocates and stops.

A submerged engine will also stop when the combustion chambers fill with water. This leads to a hydrolocked engine, and the process can be slow if the car is parked and flooded, or sudden and dramatic if water is sucked into a running engine. Unlike a fuel-air mixture, water is incompressible, and can bend and destroy things as it brings those moving parts to a sudden halt.

If water gets into an oil sump, it can turn lubricants to sludge. Just 1% of water inside the engine oil can reduce the life of journal bearings by 90%. Water can also damage wiring, short out the ignition, and brick the on-board computer. Furthermore, if the exhaust pipe is underwater, the gas may not be able to escape. However, if air is coming in via a snorkel, and the exhaust pressure is greater than the water pressure, an engine can happily burble away underwater — provided everything else is waterproofed.

