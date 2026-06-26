How Israel Plans To Take Its 'Iron Beam' Laser Airborne

Battlefield drones, which offer a cheap way to hit remote targets often far behind enemy lines, have changed the face of warfare. Such capabilities were once only available in highly advanced weapon systems that could cost millions of dollars per shot. Now, a battlefield drone costing anywhere between a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands can fulfill this role.

The rapid expansion of this technology has left traditional ground-to-air and air-to-air defense systems vulnerable. While systems like Patriot or Arrow can destroy incoming threats, the economics of firing such systems against drones that cost a fraction of the price make this strategy unrealistic long-term. As the drone threat evolves, however, so do the systems designed to counter it.

The game-changing Israeli Iron Beam laser system, which uses a 100-kilowatt laser beam to zap drones cheaply and quickly, was already a formidable force in this regard. Now, Israel is taking the Iron Beam off the ground and into the air to better defend against drones. Deploying airborne lasers from this system has the potential to work faster, with a greater range, and with fewer environmental limitations.