Hennessey's Venom GT Shared An Engine With Corvette's Z06 – So Why Did They Drive So Different? Change Site

Hennessey Performance Engineering, based in Sealy, Texas, is a tuning company that's known for its work on various American performance cars. The company started out in the 90s, with one of its first and most prominent offering being an upgrade package for the second generation Dodge Viper GTS that boosted power up to 650 hp. In the early 2010s, however, Hennessey would enter the supercar scene with its own vehicle.

In what can only be described as a Frankenstein project, the Hennessey Venom GT was based on an elongated Lotus Elise chassis, and it also used an elongated and widened Exige body with several notable changes. Instead of the Toyota-sourced four banger in the back, Hennessey opted for a 7.0-liter LS7 V8 from GM, one of the best engines ever made, a similar unit as in the C6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but with the addition of twin turbos and various other components. The GT would be succeeded by the fully in-house developed Venom F5, but we're focusing on the original here.

So, the same powertrain as a Corvette, and yet both cars have a completely different driving experience. Why is that? They're built to do completely different things.