Is The Mazda BT-50 Truck Coming To The US? Here's What You Need To Know

Did you know that Mazda makes a truck? In the United States, the automaker is largely known for making the affordable Miata sports car and reliable SUVs. In other markets, however, the Mazda badge also adorns the BT-50 Ute.

The 2026 model came out earlier this year, with headline features including the ability to tow more than 7,700 pounds, carry around a 2,600-pound payload, and tackle rugged terrain with its 4x4 powertrain. Pair that with its rugged looks, and you'd think it'd be a hit in the U.S. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Mazda plans to return to the American pickup market. The automaker last offered an American-market truck in 2009, when it discontinued the B-Series due to low sales.

When Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro discussed future ideas with Car and Driver in 2025, he was more excited about a potential rotary-engine Mazda sports car. When asked about a pickup truck, Moro said: "We get requests from our data partners to see a small pickup truck, but we don't have the platform to do it." However, he admitted that many people like pickup trucks, alienating Mazda from that large market, adding that "It's a good time to think about a future portfolio." That doesn't mean that the BT-50 is coming to the U.S. any time soon, though, and it's probably all down to the Chicken Tax.