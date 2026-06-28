What Is The Zipper Merge 'Law' And Why Do Most Drivers Do It Wrong?

Data from Inrix.com found that American drivers in 2025 on average spent nearly 50 hours a year sitting bumper to bumper with other motorists, up from 44 hours in 2024. Something those residing in places like Chicago, and other U.S. cities that have the worst traffic know only too well. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, other than severe weather, merging is the biggest enemy to the flow of traffic.

In an effort to reduce bottlenecks, several state level agencies have been promoting something called "zipper merging." Essentially, vehicles in the merging lane should wait to get over until nearing the lanes end, with motorists in both the merging and open lane alternating turns. But there is a lot of confusion surrounding the practice. It requires motorists in the open lane to allow mergers in and is typically reserved for specific circumstances such as lane closures. Also, a consistent speed from the merging lane is crucial. Rushing forward then hitting the brakes at the merge point go against the zipper method.

To be clear, there is no national law mandating the practice. Some states ask drivers to implement it in certain conditions and included it in campaigns to educate the public. However, others such as Utah, do have a law (41.6a-903.1) that specifically names the "Zipper method." It's also mentioned in Illinois Rules of the Road publication and carries a potential fine if disregarded. You should verify your areas stance on zipper merging with your local DMV.