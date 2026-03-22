These US Cities Have The Worst Traffic, According To The Data

It's not just in your head: Traffic congestion is getting worse across the United States, and it's costing drivers as much time as it is money. Last year was the biggest year for car sales this decade so far with over 16 million new vehicles sold... But this country's urban road networks just weren't built for this many millions of cars. Coast to coast, drivers are struggling to keep up with an increasingly car-centric society.

According to the 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard from transportation analytics firm INRIX, the typical U.S. driver lost 49 hours to traffic congestion in 2025. That's a six-hour increase over 2024 alone. Those lost hours shake out to an estimated $894 per driver in lost time for the year, resulting in a nationwide economic impact of over $85 billion. INRIX's study says a handful of American cities are especially guilty of bad traffic. We've organized them all below. (Surprisingly, none are in the states U.S. drivers hate.)