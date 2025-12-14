New Study Claims This US City Has The Worst Traffic In The Country

There's really nothing enjoyable about being stuck in traffic, whether you're in a rush or not. Of course, any driver could tell you that some areas are significantly worse than others when it comes to roadway congestion. Major cities in particular aren't always ideal for drivers to navigate, with one study claiming a specific city in the United States stands above the rest as the worst of the worst. Per the INRIX 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard, which uses multiple years of past driving data to determine the cities with the worst congestion-induced mobility delays, Chicago, Illinois, is the single worst city in the U.S. when it comes to traffic.

According to INRIX's findings, Chicago's traffic is so dense and congested that over the course of 2025, the average driver lost approximately 112 hours of commute time — a 10% increase from 2024 and a 17% increase from 2023. Converting 112 hours into minutes gives us 6,720 minutes, and dividing that by 365, you get just over 18 minutes per day in 2025, tacked onto one's Chicago commute. It should be said that individual experiences may vary, depending on how often you drive, where you drive, how long your commute is, and similar criteria. Still, approximately 112 hours lost to traffic in one year is astounding.

While those who've never been to Chicago might find these drive times surprising, especially if they're from one of the worst states to drive in, those from the area aren't nearly as shocked. The frustrating state of Chicago roadways is something that has been discussed and analyzed for years.