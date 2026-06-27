Someone Stumbled Upon A Sunken Camaro Z28 Thanks To This Underwater Drone
A drag strip, a museum, or perhaps a car show would be the usual places you'd expect to come across a 1970s Camaro Z28, one of the best-looking Chevy Camaros of all time. However, one was discovered on the bottom of Sebago Lake up in Maine using an underwater drone. Jason Smith shared the discovery on Facebook, calling it a "mystery." While he usually snoops around various Maine lakes with his drone as a hobby, the Z28 made national news.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office decided to investigate the sunken Camaro, using its VIN to find out it was from 1975. But how did it end up 55 feet underwater? Detectives ruled out the theory that it fell off a ferry due to a lack of records. It also had no license plate, adding to the mystery. Was it stolen? Who was the owner? As of May 2026, nobody knows how the Z28 ended up on the bottom of Sebago Lake.
What drone was used to find the mystery Camaro Z28?
Smith uses a FIFISH v6 drone to check out the wildlife and treasures hidden beneath the surface of Maine's lakes and ponds. His usual finds include massive trout and antique bottles. However, the Camaro Z28 was one of his more shocking discoveries, but that's in part due to the FIFISH v6's clear and detailed footage. This is due to the expert drone's 4K underwater camera lens with 12-megapixel resolution and 6,000 Lumen LED lights.
The FIFISH v6 does more than record things underwater. There are measurement tools, like a compass ruler, to physically measure the size of underwater objects, and manipulator tools, like a robotic arm, to clamp down on objects, as well as a retrieval hook and an underwater dozer. There are also water and mud samplers. Due to its many capabilities, the FIFISH v6 is $2,900. Most underwater drones are a bit pricey, but there are cheaper options available. You won't need a license to use one, but you may want to learn how to use all of the FIFISH v6's parts before diving in.