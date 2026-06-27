Someone Stumbled Upon A Sunken Camaro Z28 Thanks To This Underwater Drone

A drag strip, a museum, or perhaps a car show would be the usual places you'd expect to come across a 1970s Camaro Z28, one of the best-looking Chevy Camaros of all time. However, one was discovered on the bottom of Sebago Lake up in Maine using an underwater drone. Jason Smith shared the discovery on Facebook, calling it a "mystery." While he usually snoops around various Maine lakes with his drone as a hobby, the Z28 made national news.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office decided to investigate the sunken Camaro, using its VIN to find out it was from 1975. But how did it end up 55 feet underwater? Detectives ruled out the theory that it fell off a ferry due to a lack of records. It also had no license plate, adding to the mystery. Was it stolen? Who was the owner? As of May 2026, nobody knows how the Z28 ended up on the bottom of Sebago Lake.