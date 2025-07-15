Do You Need A License For An Underwater Drone?

You might be aware that most classes of aerial drones must be registered and require a remote pilot license to fly them commercially, but when it comes to underwater drones , also known as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) or unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), the regulation is surprisingly sparse. It doesn't seem like the law has caught up with them yet probably because they're typically not as dangerous as aerial drones. You mostly don't need to register them and you don't even need a license to operate one.

For context, flying an aerial drone, like a DJI Majic 3, even recreationally it must remain below or at 400 feet, stay in sight always, fly in Class G (uncontrolled) airspace, you must take a safety test, and also register it if it's above 0.55 lbs — among a few other requirements. Underwater ROVs simply have no such strict requirements as a hobbyist; you can buy one and put it in the water immediately.

That said, this isn't a completely lawless country. There are a host of maritime laws you should conform to — whether or not it explicitly says it applies to UUVs or ROVs — just to be safe. If you're using it commercially, there are rules and regulations you'll need to be aware of. Also, depending on the industry, operating a UUV might require some kind of certification or training – although this mostly applied to autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).