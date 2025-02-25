Do You Need A License To Fly A DJI Mavic 3 Classic? Here's What You Need To Know

You might be surprised to learn that the FAA has over 1 million drones registered in the U.S., and an average of around 8,500 are buzzing through the sky each day, per the U.S. Department of Defense. Which is why you probably shouldn't get worked up about NJ's mysterious drone sightings. Drones are ideal for anything from recreational fun, to professional services such as roof assessment, realtor media, and more specialized surveying or mapping projects, among other uses.

Advertisement

Combining several upper-tier features of more expensive models like some of the coolest drones that money can buy, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic offers wide appeal for those looking to balance quality and budget. The consumer level DJI Mavic 3 Classic brings an easy-to-fly pro drone in under $1,500, that can capture polished high-end video and still imagery.

Piloting the DJI Mavic 3 Classic for commercial purposes does require a license called a remote pilot certificate. While recreational flying doesn't necessitate a license, you will still need to register the drone, pass a safety exam, and ensure you've properly linked a remote ID to your unit.