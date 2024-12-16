Why You Probably Shouldn't Get Worked Up About NJ's Mysterious Drone Sightings

In many videos of the craft that have surfaced online, you may have noticed a lot of blinking lights of varying colors. According to the FAA, aircraft that fly at night are mandated to have safety lights in a specific orientation. Such lights allow the aircraft to be identified in low-light conditions, and prevent in-air collisions.

For most aircraft, a red light is on the left wing tip, a green light is on the right wing tip, and the white light is on the tail. If you see an aircraft at night that you can't immediately identify, and it is running green, red, and white lights, it is very likely not anything you have to worry about. The air forces of hostile nations/galaxies are probably not going to bother complying with FAA safety regulations.

That, however, does not explain large white lights that seemingly hover in place or in formation. This too has a rather mundane explanation. In its handbook on flying at night (which you can read here), the FAA notes that simply it's difficult to see at night and there are a number of factors that can distort your vision. In most instances, the large white lights can be attributed to aircraft headlights flying towards the general direction of the camera taking footage or person watching on the ground. At night, it can be hard to judge distance and speed, so the "floating orb" looks stationary.

