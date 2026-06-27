You'd Think This '70s Vehicle Was A Tank, But It Was Built For Off-Road Fun
Have you ever heard of the 1950s atomic lab toy that contained actual uranium? Yes, the same thing found in the most dangerous man-made object ever. Apparently, that wasn't the only insanely dangerous toy from decades past. Recently, the YouTubers behind the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. channel shared a viral video restoring and testing a tank-like toy vehicle from the 1970s, the Playcat.
At first glance, the toy looks like a small, battle-ready tank. It has rubber tracks and skid-steer system that allow it to crawl over tough terrain like snow and mud. However, it's actually an amphibious toy vehicle that even the adults in the video found wildly entertaining. The extreme maneuverability allowed them to do donuts and its lightweight chassis let them go extremely fast. Not to mention, they added a Yamaha two-stroke snowmobile engine, which was a lot more powerful than the original.
However, the Playcat was not as amphibious as promised, immediately sinking when the YouTubers put it to the test. It's possible that the Playcat was a bit more capable in the water before doing all those modifications, but it seemed likely that it was better used for doing donuts on land. If you want amphibious, these weird vehicles are a better bet.
The work that went into restoring the Playcat amphibious vehicle
A lot of work went into making the Playcat functional again — and they went even further with the modifications. Before the mods, however, the YouTubers described it as "very far off from its glory days." It needed a lot of repairs and replacements.
One of the big problems was the steering system. During the testing, the Playcat's steering broke almost immediately. Apparently, a previous owner had welded some parts together — and not well. Other components appeared bent and worn. The engine was also running poorly and didn't have enough power, leading to the engine upgrade, adding nearly 50 horsepower (although not as much as these snowmobiles). They also upgraded to a larger fuel tank, installed it behind the seat, and added brackets and mounts. The team addressed the damaged wiring, including a partially burned harness. For good measure, they also cut ventilation openings into side panels.
Another fix? Patching holes in the hull to prepare for the water. In the end, the Playcat was more powerful and had great steering, which made for a lot of fun. But nothing could prepare the toy for the amphibious testing. Not even the "goop" the guys used as sealant.