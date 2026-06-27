You'd Think This '70s Vehicle Was A Tank, But It Was Built For Off-Road Fun

Have you ever heard of the 1950s atomic lab toy that contained actual uranium? Yes, the same thing found in the most dangerous man-made object ever. Apparently, that wasn't the only insanely dangerous toy from decades past. Recently, the YouTubers behind the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. channel shared a viral video restoring and testing a tank-like toy vehicle from the 1970s, the Playcat.

At first glance, the toy looks like a small, battle-ready tank. It has rubber tracks and skid-steer system that allow it to crawl over tough terrain like snow and mud. However, it's actually an amphibious toy vehicle that even the adults in the video found wildly entertaining. The extreme maneuverability allowed them to do donuts and its lightweight chassis let them go extremely fast. Not to mention, they added a Yamaha two-stroke snowmobile engine, which was a lot more powerful than the original.

However, the Playcat was not as amphibious as promised, immediately sinking when the YouTubers put it to the test. It's possible that the Playcat was a bit more capable in the water before doing all those modifications, but it seemed likely that it was better used for doing donuts on land. If you want amphibious, these weird vehicles are a better bet.