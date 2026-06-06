This May Be The Most Dangerous Man-Made Object Ever Produced

The Elephant Foot of Chernobyl was discovered several months after the initial accident in December 1986, when dosimetrists stumbled upon it while investigating the corridors beneath the reactor. As a direct result of the core meltdown, the core, fuel rods, graphite moderator components, and nuclear fuels all began to melt into one another. This formed a radioactive lava-like sludge that continued to melt through the bottom of the reactor structure, changing composition as it interacted and melted with other materials such as steel, glass, sand, and concrete as it melted through floors. As it came to rest and started cooling in the basement of the building, its appearance looked more like a black ceramic, and its final composition included multiple fission products, molten building materials, and elements like uranium and zirconium.

This toxic amalgamation of nuclear fuel and fission byproducts is what forms corium, a uniquely human made danger, born out of nuclear disaster and human error. Corium has only been created five times in human history: once at Chernobyl, once at the Three Mile Island accident, and three times during the Fukushima Daiichi plant accident. Upon its discovery, the corium mass that makes up The Elephant's Foot emitted roughly 10,000 roentgens per hour, and just a few minutes of exposure would be lethal. The Elephant's Foot is just a small part of the estimated 100 tons of Corium beneath Chernobyl. Over the years, the danger posed by the Elephant's Foot has decreased as its radioactive materials have decayed. Though, it's far from safe, and will likely pose radiation concerns for decades.