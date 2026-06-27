Is Arbortech's Allsaw Worth The High Price Tag? Here's What Owners Say
Arbotech's Allsaw line is aimed at renovation projects, able to cut through everything from tree stumps to bricks. The Allsaw uses orbital cutting, featuring two reciprocating blades to cut through brick and masonry faster than traditional reciprocating saws, producing less dust in the process. However, that kind of power and versatility comes at a pretty steep price. The AS200X, a corded tool which comes with a carrying kit, is available for just under $1,000, while the cordless battery-operated BA200X can reach $1,349 if buying it in a full kit with battery and charger, making it tough for some to justify the need for an Allsaw in their tool collection.
While many DIYers are deterred by the price, a number of Allsaw customers would say it's worth it. The precision is a big selling point. One user on the r/masonry subreddit who uses the Allsaw AS200X for professional projects said that "it works great for soft mortar to remove brick. Especially if you're trying to salvage them." Some reviewers on Amazon echoed this sentiment, noting that the unit cut through brick like a hot knife through butter. The versatility is another huge selling point. Pro Tool Reviews pointed out that you can use its turf blades for turf cutting, citing the overall strength, reduced weight, and easy controllability of the cordless Allsaw BA200X.
The downside to Arbotech's expensive Allsaw? The price
While users say the Allsaw has the performance to back up the price tag, the biggest downside is that you will probably end up spending even more down the line. When it comes to those tougher surfaces, owners report the unit will noticeably vibrate, which can cause the bolts holding the blade to loosen. Other reviews note that it can be tricky to lock the blades into place.
Customers also noticed that the blade life can vary depending on the materials you cut, leading them to switch out to use a different tool on harder mortar joints to prolong the Allsaw's blade life. Others feel the blades won't even get the job done before you have to replace them. "It would not cut through the mortar," said one disappointed customer on r/masonry. "The blade was getting duller and duller and my patience was getting less n less." Another added that the blades are "super expensive," making any difficulties with certain materials more frustrating. Depending on the blade you need to replace, you could be looking at between $100 and $200 each; don't forget the Allsaw features two reciprocating blades, so you'll need to factor that into your operating costs.
If the expense is throwing you off, you can always check out SlashGear's list of best chainsaws for more affordable alternatives (though you'll need one that's specifically rated for masonry if you're looking for that capability). However, some cheaper chainsaws are also known to have some reoccurring complaints from customers, so be sure to research any prospective purchase thoroughly before buying.