Why TVs Don't Use AMOLED Screens (But Smartphones Do)

There's no denying that smartphone displays today are simply gorgeous, thanks to their use of AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode). But if they are so great, then why does the TV in your living room stick with OLED instead? You may have heard them use tech like WOLED or QD-OLED, but none of them ever get branded as AMOLED. Now, that's not to say your TV uses an entirely different technology, since it still uses an active matrix — so, it's technically an AMOLED at heart. It just doesn't use the same recipe phones do, and there are a few good reasons for that.

First, it's important to understand what makes AMOLEDs unique. These still are OLEDs, except the way AMOLEDs work is with the active matrix screen tech doing the heavy lifting. Active matrix refers to a grid of thin-film transistors, or TFTs, that sit behind the screen. Their job is to give every single pixel its own switch, which is pulled off by handing it a transistor or two, plus a capacitor to hold the charge. The point is to make the picture look sharper and more responsive.

Driving those self-lit pixels takes a steadier and stronger current than the older transistors used to be able to supply, though. So to help with that, AMOLEDs on phones also rely on a transistor process called LTPS, which is short for low-temperature polycrystalline silicon. Now, while LTPS works just fine on smaller displays, it doesn't scale well to bigger ones due to its complexity. So when you put it all together, the very stuff that makes a phone screen shine is also what keeps it from blowing up to TV size.