What's Included In The My Ryobi Member Program?

Signing up for a membership for your favorite brand or retailer allows you to take advantage of any perks or incentives they offer, as well as making sure that you never miss out on a new product launch. Ryobi offers a membership program that's geared towards fans of the brand, but even if you don't consider yourself a true Ryobi enthusiast, membership offers a few convenient features that might make signing up worthwhile.

Anyone can sign up for a My Ryobi account for free, regardless of whether you have a garage stuffed full of Ryobi products, or you're completely new to the brand. That means that, unlike Amazon Prime, there's no need to calculate how much you'll use your membership for it to pay off.

When you sign up, you'll only need to provide basic information, like your email address, your name, and the country you live in. As soon as you create an account, you'll get access to all the key benefits of membership, even if you haven't bought any Ryobi products yet. Some of those benefits are arguably more useful than others, so let's take a closer look at what you actually get when you sign up.