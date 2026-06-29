What's Included In The My Ryobi Member Program?
Signing up for a membership for your favorite brand or retailer allows you to take advantage of any perks or incentives they offer, as well as making sure that you never miss out on a new product launch. Ryobi offers a membership program that's geared towards fans of the brand, but even if you don't consider yourself a true Ryobi enthusiast, membership offers a few convenient features that might make signing up worthwhile.
Anyone can sign up for a My Ryobi account for free, regardless of whether you have a garage stuffed full of Ryobi products, or you're completely new to the brand. That means that, unlike Amazon Prime, there's no need to calculate how much you'll use your membership for it to pay off.
When you sign up, you'll only need to provide basic information, like your email address, your name, and the country you live in. As soon as you create an account, you'll get access to all the key benefits of membership, even if you haven't bought any Ryobi products yet. Some of those benefits are arguably more useful than others, so let's take a closer look at what you actually get when you sign up.
Convenient access to receipts and warranties
If you have a lot of Ryobi products, the biggest benefit of a Ryobi membership is that you'll be able to register all of your tools in one place. That should make it a lot easier to keep track of each product's remaining warranty period.
Plus, if you need to submit a warranty claim, it'll take less time to process if the products in question are already registered with Ryobi. The account also lets you store proof of purchase for each tool or product, so you won't need to worry about digging through a pile of receipts should you need to make a claim.
The actual repair process can differ depending on the product you're making a claim for. Ryobi notes that some products are eligible for its Rapid Repair program, which allows you to submit a repair request straight from your Ryobi account. In other cases, you'll need to bring your tool, battery, or accessory to an authorized service center in order to get it fixed.
Tailor-made news about product launches and sales
Ryobi has a huge range of products, from DIY and home landscaping essentials to niche tools that relatively few people will ever need to consider buying. The brand knows that most buyers will only be interested in certain parts of its range, and so it uses the tools that are registered with your Ryobi account to send you tailored marketing based on your existing purchases.
As such, if you're a big fan of Ryobi's home landscaping products and the brand launches a new pruner or hedge trimmer, signing up for a membership means you'll be the first to know. The toolmaker also promises to send useful tips and content related to your existing tools.
Anyone looking to stock up on cut-price tools and accessories should also appreciate Ryobi's sale alerts. Many of Ryobi's tools are already competitively priced, but the brand offers regular deep discounts that make its top products even more appealing. Members can get ahead of the crowds and find out about some of these deals while they're still fresh.
Entry into sweepstakes and giveaways
Another benefit of Ryobi membership is easy access to the brand's sweepstakes competitions. Ryobi periodically gives away prizes to lucky winners. To enter as a member, you'll need to have opted in to the brand's email marketing list and have submitted a product review that's at least 50 characters long within the promotional period. You can either leave a review on Ryobi's website, or submit a review through the links found in Ryobi's promotional emails.
If you don't want to review a Ryobi product — or don't have a suitable Ryobi product to review — you can also enter the sweepstakes by mail. Instructions on how to do so can be found on the brand's sweepstakes rules page. You don't need to be a member in order to enter by mail.
Sweepstakes competitions are only open to residents of the U.S., but members in other countries can also get access to similar competitions and giveaways. For example, Ryobi Australia announced in late 2025 that it was giving away loyalty gifts to select members, including branded merchandise and accessories.