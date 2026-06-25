Should You Avoid Filling Up Your Gas Tank When A Fuel Truck Is At The Station?

Time and technology go hand in hand as we make our way through this thing called life. For instance, there was a time when getting gas at a station while a fuel truck was onsite refilling the underground tanks was a bad idea, because sediment that had settled at the bottom of the tanker could get into your car's gas tank and muck up the engine. Of course, this was before there were filters at virtually every stage of the pumping process. So back then, that piece of advice was a good rule to follow.

However, technological advancements in fuel refinement and filtration have since turned that old adage into a myth – one of many about fuel — that you really should stop believing. Many experts agree that gas today is filtered so many times that it no longer poses much of a problem. Mike Newton, the general manager of a Ford dealership in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, told WQOW that gas gets filtered at the refinery, then again before it goes into the tanker truck, and a third time as it makes its way through the pumping mechanism at the station. And if all that weren't enough, there's the fuel filter in your car.

What's more, the addition of ethanol back in the mid-1970s — when the U.S. started removing lead from gasoline – improved things considerably. Today, over 98% of gas used in the U.S. contains ethanol. It not only acts as an octane booster that improves car performance, but it also contains cleaning solvents that remove many contaminants.