Why Do Trucks In Europe Have Multiple Speed Limit Stickers On The Back?

One of the best ways to enjoy summer in Europe is to go on an epic road trip and visit multiple countries. Along the way, though, you may find yourself behind a truck and staring at the stickers on the back, which will often include multiple stickers signifying different speed limits. These aren't just for show and signify speed limits for different countries.

Europe is home to some of the longest highways in the world, such as the E40 and E60, which pass through different countries. Each will have its own regulations that truck drivers need to follow, including maximum speeds. These speed limits also vary depending on specific road types, even within the same country. Trucks can go faster on highways than on urban roads, for example.

In addition, other factors, like whether the truck is above 5 tons or has a trailer, can also affect its allowable speed limits. To take it a step further, some countries like France even have dynamic speed limits that can be lower when it rains. Europe is known for having thousands of speed cameras across the many highways that connect its member countries, so it's serious about fines. Apart from speed limit stickers, trucks in Europe will have a bunch of other stickers on the back. Here's what they mean.