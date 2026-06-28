Yes, Manual Cars Can Use Cruise Control – Here's How It Works

Manual cars are no longer as popular as they used to be, with automakers offering increasingly fewer manual options to buyers. The tech isn't dead yet, of course, as shown by how Subaru is promising three stick-shift models for 2027, but it's definitely less convenient than automatic transmissions.

That said, some manual cars still offer helpful features like cruise control. It functions much the same as it does in an automatic, too, just with one significant difference: you will need to shift gears when necessary, such as to avoid stalling at low speed. While still a useful feature that can help reduce driver fatigue, it does require more focus, particularly when navigating hilly terrain.

In an automatic car, if you start going up a steep incline, the system will downshift in order to maintain the set speed while keeping engine revs in an ideal range. A manual cruise control system can maintain a set speed within a gear, but requires that you keep an eye on the revs and shift if they get too low. Any contact with the clutch may also require you to reset your speed after shifting.