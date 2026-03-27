This Is The Worst Time To Use Cruise Control (But Many People Do It Anyway)
Cruise control can be a true asset when you're on a road trip or stuck in the car for hours. We're not talking about autopilot or self-driving vehicles, but that handy feature that you can turn on to maintain a consistent speed when you're on the freeway. It was invented in the 1940s and is standard in virtually every new car. If you know how to use cruise control, you can use it to give your foot a rest while you focus on other aspects of driving. It typically improves fuel efficiency and can help prevent you from speeding.
The technology may be old, but in the 20th century, innovators did what they do best — they innovated and made the system even better. Adaptive cruise control saw widespread adoption in the late 2010s and is now also standard in many vehicles. Instead of the driver adjusting the speed or turning off the system when approaching traffic, adaptive cruise control automatically adjusts the car's speed without the driver's input.
Relying on cruise control every time you're in the car, however, can be a mistake and even dangerous. It can take the stress out of a long drive, but using it in bad weather, when you're sleepy, or even in heavy traffic is usually a bad idea. If you're distracted or road conditions are degrading, you should maintain full control of your vehicle.
Using cruise control wisely and safely
Few of us enjoy driving in heavy rain, snow, or ice. We typically reduce our speed, but you should also increase your following distance and avoid sudden stops or sudden acceleration. That might leave you wondering if you need to avoid using cruise control in the rain. If your cruise control is on, your vehicle may accelerate too quickly and hydroplane or slide on slippery roads, though experts agree that this is unlikely. Still, inclement weather like snow and fog may also interfere with your vehicle's sensors. You should also be mindful of using cruise control when road conditions are changing, such as when the freeway ends, and you face traffic lights instead of open road. Unless your system has a low-speed feature, cruise control is intended for highway speeds and not stop-and-go traffic. Also, be wary of using cruise control if you're towing: it's probably fine on flat roads with little traffic and perfect weather, but you may notice it struggling on hills.
It may seem counterintuitive, but if you're distracted or feeling sleepy, don't set your cruise control. It's too easy to get complacent and lose focus, and you may not be able to react quickly enough in an emergency. And it should go without saying, never turn on cruise control so you can answer the phone or send a text message! Finally, if the road is busy and you're questioning whether cruise control is safe, it's better to turn it off. Adaptive cruise control may be able to keep up, but your ride may be a bit jerky as the system keeps up with stop-and-go movement.