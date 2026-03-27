This Is The Worst Time To Use Cruise Control (But Many People Do It Anyway)

Cruise control can be a true asset when you're on a road trip or stuck in the car for hours. We're not talking about autopilot or self-driving vehicles, but that handy feature that you can turn on to maintain a consistent speed when you're on the freeway. It was invented in the 1940s and is standard in virtually every new car. If you know how to use cruise control, you can use it to give your foot a rest while you focus on other aspects of driving. It typically improves fuel efficiency and can help prevent you from speeding.

The technology may be old, but in the 20th century, innovators did what they do best — they innovated and made the system even better. Adaptive cruise control saw widespread adoption in the late 2010s and is now also standard in many vehicles. Instead of the driver adjusting the speed or turning off the system when approaching traffic, adaptive cruise control automatically adjusts the car's speed without the driver's input.

Relying on cruise control every time you're in the car, however, can be a mistake and even dangerous. It can take the stress out of a long drive, but using it in bad weather, when you're sleepy, or even in heavy traffic is usually a bad idea. If you're distracted or road conditions are degrading, you should maintain full control of your vehicle.