Can You Use Cruise Control While Towing?

Cruise control is a driver's best friend for the barren stretches of highway where nothing much changes for hours — set a speed, relax the right calf, and let today's electronics handle the monotony. However, the road doesn't always cooperate.

Anyone who's towed a camper down a steep grade knows the feeling; the trailer starts to push, the brakes heat up, and you realize cruise control isn't doing you any favors. It's no wonder automakers devote entire chapters of their owner's manuals to "how not to use cruise control when towing," and that roadside assistance groups still list "don't use cruise control on slick roads" as one of their most common safety warnings.

So, where would that leave weekend campers and long-distance haulers? You can keep cruise control on, but only when the pavement is dead flat, the weather is perfect, and traffic is light — especially if you're towing well below the truck's limits. Mastering that judgment call is every bit as important as getting your torque specs and hitch-pin weight right for the road, and it can be the difference between parking under a sunset at camp or dialing roadside assistance from the shoulder.

