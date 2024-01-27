What The ETC Light In Your Car Means (And What It Does)

An illuminated or blinking ETC warning light in a modern car indicates a malfunction in the electronic throttle control. Older cars have physical linkages between the throttle pedal and the throttle body. However, newer vehicles use an array of sensors and actuators, virtually eliminating the old cables and connections to control the throttle.

The throttle body utilizes a flat butterfly valve to control the amount of air entering the combustion chamber. Meanwhile, the ECU reads data from the airflow sensor and throttle position sensor (TPS) to supply the corresponding amount of fuel to make the car run. A modern ETC system comprises a custom gas pedal with sensors, a throttle body, and a wiring harness.

The ETC warning light could be triggered by any of the three, and it's why seeing a red or yellow "lightning" indicator (or an ETC warning light) means to stop driving and have the issue diagnosed by a scan tool or professional mechanic.