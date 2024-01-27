What The ETC Light In Your Car Means (And What It Does)
An illuminated or blinking ETC warning light in a modern car indicates a malfunction in the electronic throttle control. Older cars have physical linkages between the throttle pedal and the throttle body. However, newer vehicles use an array of sensors and actuators, virtually eliminating the old cables and connections to control the throttle.
The throttle body utilizes a flat butterfly valve to control the amount of air entering the combustion chamber. Meanwhile, the ECU reads data from the airflow sensor and throttle position sensor (TPS) to supply the corresponding amount of fuel to make the car run. A modern ETC system comprises a custom gas pedal with sensors, a throttle body, and a wiring harness.
The ETC warning light could be triggered by any of the three, and it's why seeing a red or yellow "lightning" indicator (or an ETC warning light) means to stop driving and have the issue diagnosed by a scan tool or professional mechanic.
What causes the ETC warning light to come on?
If you see an illuminated or flashing lightning symbol (red or yellow) in your car, the ETC warning light is on and requires attention. Your best recourse is to scan the system and determine the source of the fault code. A faulty throttle sensor, a malfunctioning pedal, or a dirty or bad throttle body could all trigger the ETC warning light.
When the throttle body has excessive carbon buildup, symptoms like poor idling, hard starting, or weak performance may accompany the ETC warning light. Experts recommend cleaning the throttle body every 75,000 to 95,000 miles or earlier to prevent carbon deposits. Servicing the throttle body is not for the faint of heart, but knowledgeable enthusiasts could do the job on a quiet weekend using some tools, rags, and a spray cleaner.
Meanwhile, if the ETC warning light remains illuminated after cleaning the throttle body, the next step is to ensure the gas pedal and other sensors are working. Moreover, inspecting the wiring and checking for software updates (when applicable) are worth looking into. Replacing a faulty gas pedal would cost $400 to $500 or more (depending on the make and model of your vehicle), while a new sensor will run anywhere from $150 to $300.