Those Electronic Speed Limit Signs Can See How Fast You're Going Without A Camera: Here's How

It's up to every driver to maintain a safe speed while on the road, even if there isn't a speed limit sign anywhere in sight. Electronic speed limit signs help remove any uncertainty, as you immediately get real-time feedback of just how fast you're going. This system actually works through the use of radar sensors and not traditional traffic radar cameras, which can give you a ticket in one state, with no cops involved.

The radar technology in electric speed limit signs measures a driver's speed and shows that information as they approach. The system is built directly into the sign itself and the setup is entirely self-contained. This means that both the detection and feedback functions are integrated into the same unit rather than having to rely on any external equipment. Because of this, the sign can continuously monitor approaching traffic and provide instant feedback, usually without interruption.

These electronic speed signs, also known as dynamic speed displays, may also have a flashing alert or warning message when drivers go above the speed limit. Dynamic speed displays are often seen mounted on portable trailers in work zones or installed as permanent signs in areas like school zones, or sharp curves. So instead of relying on law enforcement, the idea is to give drivers immediate information in an effort to raise awareness, and hopefully slow them down if needed.