'You Got My Money': Used Auto Parts Scam Cost Drivers Thousands Across The US

With the cost of auto parts and repairs for modern vehicles only going up in recent years, it's not surprising that car owners are looking everywhere to hopefully save some money when it comes time for repair. When an expensive part like a transmission fails, it only makes sense to look at your options and see what the most cost-effective repair strategy might be.

In some situations, buying a lightly used version of the part you need can potentially save you a lot of money over either buying new or having your old part rebuilt. There can also be risks with buying used, though — not just with the condition of the actual part you receive — but whether the company you are buying from is legitimate, and not a scam operation looking to steal your money.

It's that latter situation that a number of vehicle owners across the United States are dealing with, losing thousands of dollars after sending money to what they thought was a reputable used parts dealer in Florida. In this case, it wasn't that the parts were bad or misrepresented; it was that both the parts and the company selling them never actually existed. Though the business website has since been closed and the buyers are working on getting restitution, the situation highlights just how risky the online parts business can be, and how diligent today's consumer needs to be.