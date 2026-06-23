This American-Made Subaru Model Could Be The Next Big Thing In Japan

Subaru, a Japanese automaker, maintains a number of factories in the United States and elsewhere across the world. So, it makes sense that parts of its North American or otherwise international lineup aren't sold in Japan, and vice-versa.

One such vehicle is the Subaru Ascent, the brand's three-row SUV. It's the biggest (and subsequently most expensive) Subaru on sale. In other markets where it's sold, it's called the "Evoltis." Until now, it was not planned to part of Subaru's Japanese lineup.

However, according to a press release from Subaru, that might change. It states: "Subaru Corporation announced that it is considering the introduction of its U.S.-built three-row SUV, to the Japanese market, targeting a potential launch in the latter half of 2026...Subaru plans to leverage the certification system implemented by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism following Japan-U.S. trade agreement. By introducing this U.S.-built three-row midsize SUV to Japan, Subaru aims to meet a wide range of customer needs." So, not only is Japan considering playing its diplomacy cards to get the Ascent to Japan, but Subaru's American factories will open up to exporting the vehicle (instead of making it in Japan).