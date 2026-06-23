Why Do Some Power Strips & Surge Protectors Have Coaxial Cable Connectors?

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While the terms are often used interchangeably, not every power strip offers surge protection. Fortunately, determining if your power strip is a surge protector is fairly easy, even if these devices look very similar. Power surges in the home are a result of things like varying voltage levels entering the home, appliances kicking on and off, and even disruptions due to storm activity. Plugging your TV into a surge protector is a way to mitigate some of the risks associated with brief spikes in voltage. However, you may have noticed coax connectors on protective power strips. What are they for?

Coaxial cables are often used in the home for cable and satellite TV and internet access, to name a few. These cables excel at stopping outside electromagnetic interference by incorporating braided wiring and foil around the conductor to shield the signal. However, they can also experience surges that could carry into electrical devices.

Some power strips and surge protectors include coaxial cable protection that offers two connectors — one in and one out, for example. This is meant as an additional measure to help protect devices that have coaxial cables attached to them.