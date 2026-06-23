Mazda Says Buttons Distract Drivers More Than A Giant Touchscreen Does

Even experienced drivers can make the mistake of driving while distracted, and the best way to avoid that is to remove any distractions before they become a problem. But according to Mazda, the new massive attention-grabbing infotainment screen in the 2026 CX-5 isn't as much of an issue as dealing with traditional buttons.

Mazda's new touchscreen is 12.9-inches, and the version in the CX-5 Premium Plus measures 15.6-inches. Though it appears that the company caved in to the touchscreen dashboard trend with this move, Mazda frames it as being a better system with minimal distractions. That's because the new screen utilizes simplified commands while also leaning on voice control and steering-wheel inputs. It has modern touch systems like Google Built-In and smartphone-style apps as well. The company believes that since most drivers are already accustomed to using touchscreens, there's less of a reason to continue with physical buttons and knobs that work differently than the tech they use every day.

This marks a direct contradiction for Mazda, which decided to move away from touchscreens in its vehicles several years ago. The company cited research that showed drivers could look away from the road while attempting to perform commands on a screen, potentially affecting their ability to keep the vehicle stable. The decision to use buttons, head-up displays and other controls would allow drivers to operate more efficiently and with less complex movements, thus making for a safer drive.