5 Sam's Club Finds For Camping & Outdoor Fun
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Sam's Club has a ton of products that offer better value for money than similar items from other major retailers, including those known for good deals. In the past, we've mentioned that the retailer regularly has a ton of tire offers integrated with its membership, both in-store and online. While you're there, you can even snag one of its many tech and auto products that beat Costco alternatives on both price and features. But did you know it also offers plenty of options for people who love being outdoors?
Whether you're looking to make your boring backyard more fun or your camping trips more comfortable, Sam's Club has several product categories worth exploring. For its outdoor play portfolio, the store has items ranging from child-friendly to adult-designed. For parents of young kids, there are inflatable play structures, sandboxes, outdoor games, playhouses, and even mud kitchens. And for the adults, there are trampolines, paddle boards, and kayaks, which make for great weekend trips with friends. Apart from pool maintenance, there are also accessories like chairs, pool floats, and goggles. And for avid adventurers who want to spend their days in the wild, there are so many camping accessories, including tents, cots, and lights. So, if you're ready to get the most out of your Sam's Club membership, here are some finds that can definitely add some spark to your summer adventures.
1. Skywalker 15' Round Sports Arena Trampoline
If you want to be everyone's favorite uncle this summer, a trampoline packed with sports attachments like the Skywalker 15 ft Round Sports Arena Trampoline and Enclosure can help you bring everyone together. Made for kids ages 6 and up, it has adjustable add-ons for volleyball, badminton, or basketball. Measuring 15 ft by 15 ft x 8.94 ft, it has a 141 sq. ft. jumping surface and can hold up to 275 lbs. At Sam's Club, Skywalker's trampoline model boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 1,000 customers. Although the just under $400 price tag can be a little on the pricey side, it does include a 1-year parts warranty and a 3-year frame warranty.
But if you don't really care about badminton or volleyball, Sam's Club also offers a Sportspower Bounce Pro 14 ft Trampoline for just under $250 with a heavy-duty basketball system. It also comes with a basketball and air pump, so it's ready for action straight out of the box. While it is around $150 cheaper compared to the Skywalker's standard price, it has a few limitations you should consider. Apart from being a foot narrower, it has a slightly lower weight capacity of 250 lbs. That said, these don't seem to be deal-breakers for many people, with more than 1,900 Sam's Club customers rating them 4.3 stars on average as of June 2026.
2. Large Disc-O-Bed Bunkable Cots
When people think of camping, one of the first things they think of buying is a sleeping bag. But if you have mobility issues or struggle to get up from the ground, a cot can be a better solution. While there are plenty of cot products out there, not many can be used in multiple ways, as the $369.98 Large Disc-O-Bed Bunkable Cots set. You can use it as a regular single bed, a bench, or a bunk bed. Great for camping tents with more vertical space than floor space, it measures 82 inches by 32.5 inches by 36 inches. Even for those on the taller side, it has a 79-inch by 28-inch sleeping area, so those under 6.5 ft can be comfortable. Featuring a PU-coated sleeping mat and a rust-resistant frame, the entire bunk system weighs roughly 60 lbs, with each cot supporting up to 500 lbs.
As of June 2026, more than 300 Sam's Club members have rated it 4.7 stars on average. At this price range, it's about the same as a single Helinox Cot One Convertible, another luxury item for campers. Plus, it comes with a pair of head/foot pillow holders, side organizers, and carry bags. Alternatively, there's a single-bed cot option that retails for just under $180. Apart from a side organizer and carry bag, it has the same features, including material, weight tolerance, and sleep area.
3. H2OGO! Triple Splash Inflatable Water Park
Summer is the best time to go to a waterpark, especially if you have a couple of kids who love swimming. But if there isn't one near where you live, you can also get the H2OGO! Triple Splash Inflatable Water Park and have one in the comforts of your own home.
Made for ages 5+, it accommodates 9 people, with an individual capacity of 100 lbs per person and a maximum user weight of 893 lbs. If you're wondering whether it can fit in your backyard, it measures 22 feet 5 inches by 12 feet 8 inches by 8 feet 9 inches. Featuring a splash pool with a water capacity of 595 gallons, the park also includes a 3-lane race slide with soak buckets, shower sprayers, and waterfall sprinklers. Among its many safety features, it is made of double-stitched materials, has mesh side walls, and ships with multiple stakes that can help hold it down even in 20 mph winds.
Retailing for $399, it has been rated 4.4 stars on average by more than 650 people. It's a lot cheaper than the Outsunny Multi-colored Outdoor Bounce House, which is a similar, unexpected item you can find at Lowe's. Since it ships with a heavy-duty blower, you don't have to factor in the additional cost of inflators. It claims to inflate the whole thing in 2 minutes. There's a storage bag you can use to hide it during the colder parts of the year.
4. Bestway Power Steel Round Above Ground Pool Set
In an ideal world, we all have massive pools in our dream homes. But in the meantime, you can enjoy the Bestway Power Steel 18 ft by 48 inches Round Above Ground Pool Set. With a capacity of 6,092 gallons, it has a grey exterior and a blue fan print on the inside. As for its filtration, it has a strainer basket, a 1,600-gallon sand filter pump, and reusable Polysphere filtration balls designed to last up to half a year. Weighing a little under 165 lbs, it also has a ladder and a cover that help keep away bugs and stray leaves when not in use. It also lists a slew of features for improved durability, which include a corrosion-resistant frame and liners that it claims are generally more durable than PVC in terms of tear-resistance, stretch-resistance, and puncture-resistance.
Priced at $449, it has been rated by more than 1,200 Sam's Club users, averaging around 4.1 stars. Bestway claims the pool takes about an hour to set up and requires no tools, thanks to its quick-click frame connectors. Out of the box, it comes with most of what you'll need to maintain it long-term, including a ChemGuard chemical dispenser with its own thermometer. It also has a maintenance kit that includes a pole, interchangeable vacuum, and skimmer heads. But if you have more space and budget, there's also the $1,599 Intex Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool Set instead.
5. Member's Mark Swing Lounger Camp Chair
While other people prefer spending their holidays frolicking, there are also those who want a more relaxing vibe. And what better than a swinging lounger? At Sam's Club, the Member's Mark Swing Lounger Camp Chair has many fans. Available in 11 colors, the chair weighs a little under 12 lbs (about the weight of a gallon of paint). It has full dimensions of 37.8 inches by 27.2 inches by 44.1 inches, which lets you sit about 24 inches off the ground. For improved comfort, it also comes with a removable wide seat, an adjustable backrest that reclines, and padded armrests. Because it weighs under 12 lbs and includes a carrying bag, it is easy to transport despite supporting up to 300 lbs. Priced at $44.98, it has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from 290+ Sam's Club customers.
That said, if you're a little on the heavier side, there's also the $59.98 Member's Mark Portable Folding Rocking Chair. At Sam's Club, over 2,600 people have rated it 4.7 stars on average. It has a slightly higher weight capacity of 375 lbs and sits slightly lower at 18.7 inches, making it ideal for shorter people. It also has an oversized drink holder, mesh vents, and the ability to rock smoothly. But take note — it is a little bit heavier at 15.62 lbs and doesn't have as many color options.
How we listed these items
To compile this list, we reviewed the outdoor offers in the Sam's Club portfolio that are listed online. We included a good range of options for all kinds of people, such as those who like playing sports, relaxing, or camping. We also noted activities that individuals, couples, or families will enjoy. We opted for options that are portable, offer additional storage, and provide multi-use features.
To fit a wide range of budgets, we listed items priced from $45 to $449. We also made sure to include only items rated 4 stars or higher by at least 200 people, indicating a general positive trend from a significant number of reviewers. While it didn't affect their placement on the list, we also mentioned similar items you can get at Sam's Club, as well as from other retailers like Costco or Lowe's.