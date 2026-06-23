5 Sam's Club Finds For Camping & Outdoor Fun

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Sam's Club has a ton of products that offer better value for money than similar items from other major retailers, including those known for good deals. In the past, we've mentioned that the retailer regularly has a ton of tire offers integrated with its membership, both in-store and online. While you're there, you can even snag one of its many tech and auto products that beat Costco alternatives on both price and features. But did you know it also offers plenty of options for people who love being outdoors?

Whether you're looking to make your boring backyard more fun or your camping trips more comfortable, Sam's Club has several product categories worth exploring. For its outdoor play portfolio, the store has items ranging from child-friendly to adult-designed. For parents of young kids, there are inflatable play structures, sandboxes, outdoor games, playhouses, and even mud kitchens. And for the adults, there are trampolines, paddle boards, and kayaks, which make for great weekend trips with friends. Apart from pool maintenance, there are also accessories like chairs, pool floats, and goggles. And for avid adventurers who want to spend their days in the wild, there are so many camping accessories, including tents, cots, and lights. So, if you're ready to get the most out of your Sam's Club membership, here are some finds that can definitely add some spark to your summer adventures.