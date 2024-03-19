6 Unexpected Items You Can Find At Lowe's
For many, Lowe's is their one-stop shop for countless needs. Whether you're a hardcore DIY enthusiast or a novice craftsperson looking for some budget-friendly tools, it's hard to beat Lowe's diverse selection of quality hardware and home improvement materials. The chain's catalog is so vast, in fact, that it's easy to overlook some of its more eclectic lineup.
Lowe's might be the place you go to update your toolkit or spruce up your garden but, having been around for more than 100 years, it shouldn't come as a shock that the retailer has dipped its toes into many different waters to stay fresh, resulting in some categories that even the most loyal Lowe's shopper may be unaware of. From livestock care products to sports equipment to smart devices and much more, Lowe's has certainly ventured in some unique directions over the decades. Here are just a few of the most head-scratching discoveries from the shelves of your local Lowe's that might be worth adding to your shopping list.
MIDHAM Cat Exercise Running Wheel Cat Toy
Keeping your cat entertained can be a tricky but crucial task to ensure that your furry friend remains physically and mentally stimulated. One method you may have seen trending on social media is cats running on enlarged exercise wheels. You may think these were custom-made, but there are plenty of places that sell them, including your local Lowe's.
Lowe's has a wide selection of pet and farm supplies that may surprise you, from dog wash stations to reptile terrariums to egg incubators and more. For cat owners with particularly active felines, Lowe's offers the MIDHAM Cat Exercise Running Wheel for $214. Created with durability and comfort in mind, its exterior is built out of sturdy wood that can support cats up to 33 pounds while sisal material is used for its interior running mat to ensure comfort and extra friction. It also comes equipped with a brake function for when your cat thinks the best time to play is while you're sleeping.
Intex Red PVC Sit-in Fishing Kayak
For the outdoorsy type, Lowe's is probably not your go-to location when gearing up for your next adventure. But you'd be surprised by the store's selection of sports and outdoor recreation items that cater to an array of nature lovers. If you and your friends like getting your feet wet, you can even find kayaks that'll suit your next lake outing.
The chain carries a solid selection of kayaks from Intex, a leading distributor of above-ground pools, recreational pool accessories, air mattresses, and more. The Intex Red PVC Fishing Kayak is the best-selling within its respective category at Lowe's. The sturdy watercraft is designed for nearly any kind of water excursion and can support nearly 400 pounds, making it easy to take a friend alongside with you. It also comes equipped with adjustable seats, two paddles, fishing rod holders, an air pump, and a waterproof carrying bag. It currently sells for $264.93 at Lowe's, where you can also find accessories such as kayak racks.
Sony Vlog Camera
While smartphone cameras have evolved to be able to shoot surprisingly cinematic-quality videos, there's still nothing that can quite compare to the appeal of working with an actual camera. Whether you prefer to shoot with the most advanced DSLRs or have a soft spot for 35mm film, your options are endless. Among the unexpected offerings you can find at Lowe's is a little camera that comes jam-packed with useful features.
Whether you're taking the first steps into your vlogging journey or looking for a nifty new addition to your camera collection, the Sony Vlog Camera has a lot to offer. Users can find it at Lowe's for $799.99. The chain also sells a variety of instant digital and action waterproof cameras. As for the Sony Vlog, the device comes equipped with an energy-efficient 1.0-Type CMOS Sensor and 24-70mm wide-aperture lens, along with image stabilization, automatic exposure, and soft skin effect features. The camera even sports built-in AI technology to aid in autofocus. Additionally, the camera comes with a micro USB cable, a three-capsule microphone, and a rechargeable battery.
Ooni Koda 16 Insulated Steel Hearth Liquid Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven
There are two kinds of people on this Earth — those who don't like pizza and everyone else. While everyone has their favorite pizza joint, the experience of biting into a warm, gooey slice made at home is unmatched, as you have full control to make any wild pizza combination you desire. Once again, Lowe's is here to surprise you with an item that is well-regarded by pizza aficionados everywhere.
The Ooni Koda 16 is widely recognized as one of the best pizza ovens on the market. Platforms such as Food and Wine, The New York Times, and CNN are among the many that have deemed it an exceptional product and even we ranked it high on our list of the best outdoor pizza ovens. When looking at the device, which sells for $599 on Lowe's, it's easy to see why. Whether cooking pizzas, meats, fish, or vegetables, the Ooni Koda's wide opening offers plenty of space to flame-cook your dish to perfection. Its one-touch gas ignition and adjustable controls are easy to work with and can have your oven reach up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit (500 degrees Celsius). At that rate, your pizza is ready to dig into in one minute or less.
Carepeutic Shiatsu Heated Seat Pad with Vibration Massage
Chances are if you're going to Lowe's, you expect to be working your body at least somewhat. Whether fixing up a piece of furniture, prepping for a garden makeover, or tackling an electrical problem, you'll more than likely be pushing yourself both physically and mentally to get the job done. Thankfully, Lowe's also offers solutions to unwind.
Available at the chain for $187, the Carepeutic Shiatsu Heated Seat Pad is designed to give your body a rich and restful relaxation. The seat employs spot-focus physiotherapy techniques to soothe you physically while also giving your mind the time it needs to wind down. Its mat is created with supple fabrics and an elevated pillow, as well as various vibration motors, zones, and settings offering maximum comfort during massages. You can customize the seat to massage one part of your body or do it all at once. So next time you stop by Lowe's to prep for a big job, plan ahead for some relaxing time and get your hands on this unexpected find.
Outsunny Multi-colored Outdoor Bounce House
No childhood summer is complete without a bounce house. These inflatable items can instantly turn the entertainment dial on a backyard get-together from 10 to 100 for the kids, allowing parents to catch their breath in the process. For those seeking a simple bounce house that'll do just that, your local Lowe's may once again surprise you with its selection.
That's right, Lowe's even sells fully functional bounce houses. In just two minutes, the Outsunny Multi-colored Outdoor Bounce House can be inflated to offer your kids a world of fun. Its expansive layout comes with a variety of activities, such as a climbing wall, trampoline, slide, water pool, and water gun. Up to three kids can let loose in the bounce house at a time, which is also weather and wind-resistant. Whether getting it for a special event or wanting to leave it out for the summer season, your kids are sure to get plenty of use out of this vibrant, versatile item. Lowe's currently sells it for $485.79.