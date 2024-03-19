6 Unexpected Items You Can Find At Lowe's

For many, Lowe's is their one-stop shop for countless needs. Whether you're a hardcore DIY enthusiast or a novice craftsperson looking for some budget-friendly tools, it's hard to beat Lowe's diverse selection of quality hardware and home improvement materials. The chain's catalog is so vast, in fact, that it's easy to overlook some of its more eclectic lineup.

Lowe's might be the place you go to update your toolkit or spruce up your garden but, having been around for more than 100 years, it shouldn't come as a shock that the retailer has dipped its toes into many different waters to stay fresh, resulting in some categories that even the most loyal Lowe's shopper may be unaware of. From livestock care products to sports equipment to smart devices and much more, Lowe's has certainly ventured in some unique directions over the decades. Here are just a few of the most head-scratching discoveries from the shelves of your local Lowe's that might be worth adding to your shopping list.