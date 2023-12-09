12 Hidden Features You Might Not Be Using On Your DSLR

Before you rush to go buy a new-fangled mirrorless camera, take another look at your digital SLR camera to see what features might be hiding amidst the myriad menu options. Yes, that DSLR over there, collecting dust on that shelf. The camera you bought a year or two (or more) ago because you love taking pictures and you wanted to level up your imaging game — and then got stuck in Program mode, overwhelmed by your camera's complexity.

That's okay, we get it: DSLRs (and their mirrorless cousins, for that matter) have a deep, tiered subsystem of menus and a slew of cryptic buttons and graphics. Here we will dig into some of the settings and actions that can totally transform your results, from shooting RAW to adjusting your camera's picture style and understanding the histogram.

All the tips here are valid for DSLRs, and most hold true for mirrorless cameras, too. We vetted these tips on DSLRs dating back to 2011. That said, in some cases you may see less or no support for something we discuss, especially if you have an older or lower-end model (and we've noted this where applicable).

Whether you've had your digital SLR for a couple of years or you just picked one up recently on a deal, these tips can get you shooting — and sounding — like a pro. Not only can you elevate your imaging to a whole new level, but you can find ways to personalize your shooting experience, too.