4 Highly-Rated Pressure Washers You Can Get At Home Depot For Under $200
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Beginners might shy away from using pressure washers because of the horror stories floating around on the internet, like people not knowing they should avoid using this powerful tool indoors or accidentally ruining a car by pressure washing it without taking the proper precautions. That said, pressure washing dirty sidewalks, driveways, decks, and other outdoor surfaces is such an incredibly satisfying chore, and if you take the time to do a little research on pressure washers before you get started and watch a few tutorials, you'll be set up for success.
Once you've learned everything there is to know about pressure washers before you buy, the hunt is on to find the best pressure washer. There's no one-size-fits-all model that'll tick every box for each person shopping for a pressure washer. However, thanks to the power of the internet and online reviews at Home Depot, it's easy to see which pressure washer models have collected the highest customer ratings. We've rounded up four highly-rated pressure washers at Home Depot, all of which are priced under $200 and come with a variety of spray nozzles and pressure settings.
Westinghouse 2500 PSI Pressure Washer (ePX3500)
At the time of writing, the Westinghouse ePX3500 model is the most reviewed pressure washer under $200 at Home Depot, with over 11,600 total reviews. Customers are happy with the overall cleaning power and performance this $169 pressure washer offers, awarding it an impressive 4.8-star average. YouTuber Jay Rules dubs the ePX3500 "one of the best electric pressure washers around" and shows before-and-after snapshots of his driveway, retaining wall blocks around his flowerbed, and house.
Westinghouse's ePX3500 model can deliver up to 2500 max PSI (pounds per square inch) of cleaning pressure and 1.76 max GPM (gallons per minute) of water flow at its lowest pressure setting. This is a pretty compact tool, standing only 16.5 inches high with a base measuring 13.5 x 14 inches, and it has a manageable weight of 19 pounds, though you can move it around easily while working via its built-in wheels. Its four quick-lock wheels feature 360° steering and a low center of gravity to prevent it from tipping.
This pressure washer comes with a 20-ounce onboard tank just for detergents and chemicals for tough cleaning jobs, an extendable 17.5-inch steel wand with a 25-foot braided nylon hose, and five different quick-connect nozzle tips, including 0°, 15°, 25°, turbo, and soap applicator tips. It also has a helpful built-in feature called Total Stop System that's ultimately designed to save energy and prolong the pump's life.
Ryobi 1900 PSI Pressure Washer (RY1419MT)
There are multiple Ryobi pressure washers to choose from at Home Depot, but the RY1419MT model has the most customer reviews (over 4,000) and the best average rating of 4.5 stars. A detailed RY1419MT review by Tool Craze talks about enjoying how well it performed while being packaged in such a compact design, and many Home Depot customers second this sentiment.
Ryobi's RY1419MT pressure washer is pretty tall at 20.5 inches, but it has a small base that measures just 12.4 x 12.6 inches. The Tool Craze review notes the tool's 21-pound weight, which isn't necessarily light, but it's easy to move around with built-in wheels and a telescoping handle. Despite its compact size, this pressure washer and its 13-amp motor deliver up to 1900 max PSI of cleaning pressure with water usage at 1.2 GPM. That's more than enough pressure to clean a patio and any furniture on it, a deck, or an RV, just to name a few examples.
It's equipped with a removable soap tank, a 25-foot non-marring hose, and a spray wand featuring a 1/4-inch quick-connect nozzle coupler that makes swapping out nozzle tips a breeze. There are three nozzles included: a 15° tip, a Soap tip, and a Turbo tip that Ryobi says cleans 50% faster than a standard nozzle. Then, keeping track of all these included accessories is easy thanks to onboard storage.
Sun Joe 2030 PSI Pressure Washer (SPX3000)
One of Sun Joe's most popular pressure washers is its $169 SPX3000 model, a power tool that's collected nearly 7,300 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating from happy Home Depot customers, thanks to a convenient design, good power levels, and a great variety of included accessories. Pro Tool Reviews tested Sun Joe's SPX3000 pressure washer and positively noted similar features, praising the tool's "small storage footprint," overall value, and PWMA-certified performance.
Powered by a 13-amp motor, the SPX3000 pressure washer can pump out a rated pressure of 2030 PSI and a rated water flow of 1.2 GPM, offering plenty of cleaning power for vehicles, homes, decks, driveways, and other surfaces. It's on the heavier end, weighing 24.3 pounds, but it's designed with rear wheels to make it easy to move around while working. It's also quite tall at 33.9 inches, but with base dimensions of 15.6 x 13.5 inches, it won't take up much space in your garage or shed.
The pressure washer has built-in storage for all of its accessories, including a 34-inch stainless steel extension wand, a 20-foot high-pressure hose, two 0.9-liter detergent tanks to help battle mold and mildew, rust, grease, and other tough-to-clean substances, and assorted cleaning nozzle tips. Of the five quick-connect tips to swap between, there's a soap tip and four different sizes: 0º, 15º, 25º, and 40º.
Westinghouse 2000 PSI Pressure Washer (ePX3030)
The Westinghouse ePX3030 Pressure Washer isn't quite as popular as the brand's ePX3500 model. Priced at $90, it's roughly half the price of every other option listed here, but it's still pretty powerful and well-reviewed. At the time of writing, it's gathered over 4,800 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars at Home Depot. And according to Pressure Washer Database, it offers high PSI, GPM, and CU (Cleaning Units) for its affordable price.
At max, the ePX3030 pressure washer delivers 2000 PSI and 1.76 GPM, offering enough cleaning power for decks, sidewalks, driveways, fences, cars, and more. Despite its powerful scrubbing abilities, this electric tool only has a net weight of 14 pounds and super compact dimensions of 11.3 x 12.4 x 25.8 inches, so it's an ideal pick for small garages or jobs that span large distances. To further help boost its portability, it's equipped with a built-in handle and two five-inch, never-flat wheels.
Being relatively budget-friendly doesn't mean this pressure washer skimps on included accessories. The ePX3030 comes with a 20-foot super-flex hose, a heavy-duty extension spray wand, a detachable foam cannon for soap, and two quick-connect nozzles, including a 15° tip and a 25° tip. All these included add-ons can conveniently be stored somewhere in or on the pressure washer, too.
Methodology
For this list, the goal was to identify the most highly-rated pressure washers currently available at Home Depot for under $200. But to do that, it was necessary to set a few rules to help guide our search.
Of course, any pressure washer we selected needed to be $200 or less at its full retail price, and no active discounts or deals were factored in at the time of writing. Beyond sticking to that budget, each selected model needed to not only have a high rating but also enough customer reviews to ensure a fair sample size. All of the pressure washers included here have at least 4.5 stars and a minimum of 4,000 customer reviews on Home Depot's site. In addition to these customer reviews, published third-party reviews were also consulted for each pressure washer model.