4 Highly-Rated Pressure Washers You Can Get At Home Depot For Under $200

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Beginners might shy away from using pressure washers because of the horror stories floating around on the internet, like people not knowing they should avoid using this powerful tool indoors or accidentally ruining a car by pressure washing it without taking the proper precautions. That said, pressure washing dirty sidewalks, driveways, decks, and other outdoor surfaces is such an incredibly satisfying chore, and if you take the time to do a little research on pressure washers before you get started and watch a few tutorials, you'll be set up for success.

Once you've learned everything there is to know about pressure washers before you buy, the hunt is on to find the best pressure washer. There's no one-size-fits-all model that'll tick every box for each person shopping for a pressure washer. However, thanks to the power of the internet and online reviews at Home Depot, it's easy to see which pressure washer models have collected the highest customer ratings. We've rounded up four highly-rated pressure washers at Home Depot, all of which are priced under $200 and come with a variety of spray nozzles and pressure settings.