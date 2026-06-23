How Much Does An At-Home Oil Change With A Mobile Mechanic Typically Cost?

Maintaining a regular oil change schedule for your vehicle is important, and selecting the right time of the week to get it done is a great way to start. But if you can't get to the garage, you may have access to a mobile service that can do the oil change at your home, with prices typically ranging from $75 to $150 in the U.S. The final price depends on a few different factors, including the type of oil you use and the size of your vehicle.

It can also depend on where you live, as pricing typically fluctuates from one region to the next. In larger cities, the costs tend to run higher due to increased labor, as well as demand and travel time. In contrast, smaller towns and rural areas usually fall toward the lower end of the national range. In fact, mobile mechanic rates in urban areas can be around 15 to 25% higher than in suburban or rural ones.

If you don't have time to either wait at the garage, or drop off and pick up, then having the service come to you might be the way to go. Oil-change centers may even offer better pricing, but paying extra for at-home convenience might be more sensible. Doing the work yourself can be the cheapest option because you're not paying for labor. If you don't know how to change the oil yourself, or can't dispose of it, then it may not be worth the hassle.