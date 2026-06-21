Turkey Still Relies On This US Engine To Power Its Homegrown F-35 Replacement

For the better part of a decade, Turkey has been trying to build a jet that would let it break free of its dependence on the U.S. — and has reportedly spent an estimated $10-12 billion in doing so. It's largely been successful, too — though there's one wrinkle in the whole scheme, that it still flies on an American engine.

Back in 2019, the country got kicked out of the F-35 program after it bought the S-400, a Russian air-defense system the Pentagon saw as a security risk. Making matters worse was the fact that Turkey was actually one of the countries that helped build the F-35. That's when it decided to take the independent route and went ahead and built its own. The indigenous fighter project actually began three years before the eviction, but the country had to put things on the fast track.

The jet is called the Kaan (translates to "ruler"), and powering it will be one of the jet engines made by General Electric, the F110. It's the same family found inside the newer F-16s. The whole point, besides independence, is to retire the country's aging fleet of more than 200 F-16s sometime in the 2030s. That said, while a demonstrator version took flight in February 2024, actual deliveries are not scheduled to begin until 2028. Even then, the project will still be tied to Washington because the engine is something Turkey just hasn't figured out.