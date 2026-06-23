This Towable Tiny Home Takes Luxury Camping To The Extreme

Camping can take many forms depending on who you ask. Some limit the term to mean a bedroll under a tarp or using sleeping bags and tents. However, there is a growing trend called "glamping," which has gained momentum in both Europe and the U.S.

Glamping is like camping mixed with the amenities of a luxury resort. You don't necessarily need an expensive RV to participate, with these high-tech camping accessories that will take your glamping trip to the next level. According to Grand View Research, in 2025, the glamping market size in the states reached 3.79 billion. Accordingly, the RV industry is providing those interested in a more extravagant outdoor experience with plenty of options, at a price.

One of the manufacturers and models capturing a lot of attention, is Kopf's Eldorado Series of towable units. What sets these apart from many other RV's and crosses the line into tiny home territory is the permanent structure look and high-end features. Standards like a full residential front door, king size bed, full size bathtub, tiled shower and kitchen backsplash and shiplap laden walls, take things to another level. In addition, you can select upgrades like OSB (oriented strand board) construction and Tyvek (weather-resistant barrier) construction, which are used on many permanent home builds. There's even an option for a porch complete with outdoor ceiling fan and railing.