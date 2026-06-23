This Towable Tiny Home Takes Luxury Camping To The Extreme
Camping can take many forms depending on who you ask. Some limit the term to mean a bedroll under a tarp or using sleeping bags and tents. However, there is a growing trend called "glamping," which has gained momentum in both Europe and the U.S.
Glamping is like camping mixed with the amenities of a luxury resort. You don't necessarily need an expensive RV to participate, with these high-tech camping accessories that will take your glamping trip to the next level. According to Grand View Research, in 2025, the glamping market size in the states reached 3.79 billion. Accordingly, the RV industry is providing those interested in a more extravagant outdoor experience with plenty of options, at a price.
One of the manufacturers and models capturing a lot of attention, is Kopf's Eldorado Series of towable units. What sets these apart from many other RV's and crosses the line into tiny home territory is the permanent structure look and high-end features. Standards like a full residential front door, king size bed, full size bathtub, tiled shower and kitchen backsplash and shiplap laden walls, take things to another level. In addition, you can select upgrades like OSB (oriented strand board) construction and Tyvek (weather-resistant barrier) construction, which are used on many permanent home builds. There's even an option for a porch complete with outdoor ceiling fan and railing.
Additional details and price
Within the Eldorado series, Kropf has 10 different layouts with its largest being 12 by 45.5 feet and the smallest being 12 by 34 feet. This means you get between around 400 up to nearly 550 square feet, depending on the model. Some, like the Eldorado 9092 come equipped with two-bedroom setups, though you'll lose out on the opportunity for a porch.
In terms of appliances, these units come with 22-cubic foot refrigerators, which is equal to some full-size units you might find in a typical residential home. While the manufacturer doesn't specify brand, some RV dealers have noted the appliances are GE Café, a high-end refrigerator brand.
Of course, all of this comes at a cost, which is higher than you might think. For example, you can find the 2026 Kropf Eldorado 9101PWD on sale for around $160,000, assuming a dealer's website will even provide the price upfront, as many require you to submit information and receive a quote via email. Which brings to mind the old adage attributed to JP Morgan—"If you have to ask how much it costs, you can't afford it."
These towable tiny homes aren't as portable as a typical RV
Even though these models are sold by RV retailers, they aren't really meant to be moved around as frequently as a fifth wheel. In fact, these units are referred to as "park model homes," which are meant to remain in place for extended periods rather than something you'd pull around to different destinations. Think more along the lines of a semi-permanent vacation property; it's not something suitable for a new destination every few months.
In fact, these units are closer to traditional mobile homes than RVs and require some additional consideration when moving. For instance, the best dually trucks offer plenty of torque to pull a fifth-wheel RV. However, a park model home like the Eldorado is too bulky for just anyone to move it. In order to transport it legally, it'll be labeled as a "wide load," or even "oversized load," due to its width exceeding 8.5 feet and extended length. Transporting anything that large requires special permits. Plus, your destination must also offer suitable space and access for drop-off and pick-up.