Not Home Depot Or Lowe's: JD Power Says Customers Prefer This Home Improvement Store

With so many options available to consumers, it can sometimes be difficult to determine which home improvement outlet to visit when you find yourself shopping for power tools, paints, or whatever else you might need to make small repairs or give your home a proper glow-up. Price point will likely play a big part in the decision making process. If you prioritize overall satisfaction in your home improvement shopping experience, however, there is one major outlet that shoppers clearly prefer to competitors.

That outlet is Menards. According to a 2026 study undertaken by J.D. Power, the Midwest home improvement chain beats out even The Home Depot and Lowe's Home Improvement when it comes to customer satisfaction. In fact, it outscored one of those big box competitors by a considerable margin.

J.D. Power's Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study is based on eight different factors, including additional services provided; the digital tools they have available; level of trust in the establishment and the people who work there; products and supplies available; return policies; state of the store; and value for price paid. Per J.D. Power, those factors were built into a poll administered to real-world shoppers, with the results contributing to a satisfaction score based on a 1,000 point scale. Menards, the family-owned retail chain, ultimately earned the top spot on the list with a score of 690 points.