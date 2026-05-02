What Does JD Power Do & How Does The Company Determine Its Ratings?

If you are looking to get yourself a new car and are reading up on reviews and statistics for certain vehicles, chances are you've come across J.D. Power. You could be looking for the most dependable cars you can buy right now, or hearing about a car being awarded with a certain accolade, and that name is bound to crop up. This organization has been around since 1968 and has embedded itself into the common parlance of automotive culture. While you may hear the name a lot, you may not know exactly what J.D. Power does.

This company specializes in analytics and data, specifically based on real-world customer and owner experience. With this data, J.D. Power aims to turn these actual opinions into insights to bring back to the companies being judged, with the ultimate goal of helping them improve their products. Although J.D. Power is best known for its work in the automotive industry, it also releases customer data for many other industries, including healthcare, insurance, travel and hospitality, retail establishments like home improvement stores, and more.

When it comes to cars, J.D. Power doesn't just survey owners at random, though. It has very specific parameters for the sources of information, and it doesn't just ask for overall, general opinions. Instead, for its automotive surveys, it asks for their thoughts in several different categories in order to get the overall rating.