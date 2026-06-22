How Long Do Instants Last On Instagram?

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms to date, and for good reason. The direct messaging function not only cemented the phrase "slide into your DMs" in modern-day vernacular but also paved the way for further improvements to the Instagram inbox. Apart from being able to view posts and stories you've been tagged or mentioned in, you can now also play a secret Instagram game, share Instagram notes — which may contain a brief status message, a song, a GIF, or their map location — approve message requests, and, quite recently, send "Instants."

Designed to let users share view-once photos with their contacts, Instagram Instants appear as a stack of mini pictures in the bottom-right corner of your Instagram inbox. You should only see a stack appear when one of your close friends or followers that you follow back posted an Instant; otherwise, there won't be anything in that spot. How long do Instants stay on the app, though? As with view-once media, Instants should disappear immediately when you tap in and out of them. Depending on when you access the content and how they're shared, however, the answer may be a bit different.