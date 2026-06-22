A Bullet Fired Into Water Has Something In Common With Your Car - The Physics Explained

Let's get one thing out of the way: we're not talking about a bullet fired into your car having something in common with one fired into water. Rather, we're talking about the shape of the bullet, and how it relates to why cars today generally follow specific shapes to reduce drag.

While the design of modern cars might not appeal to everyone, one thing's indisputable: modern cars are almost always better at slicing through the air than classic cars. Sure, the classics have iconic looks, and they can even be practical as daily drivers, but you don't get one for the fuel economy (unless it's a first-gen Honda Insight or an early-90s Civic). Most older cars aren't particularly efficient, for two reasons: archaic engine technology and aerodynamics that limit their top speed. It's the latter point we'll be focusing on here.

Those of you who watched that one Mythbusters episode likely already know what happens when a bullet hits the water. The energy quickly and sometimes violently dissipates, either dramatically slowing the bullet down or shattering it entirely. Something similar happens in the air. While it's not traveling in water, a car must nevertheless wade through air to go from Point A to B. The force that opposes this motion is called drag. Drag affects anything traveling through air, be it a bullet or a car. In fact, the design architecture of bullets meant to travel long distances isn't all that different from how your car is designed.

Let's dive in (heh) and take a look at the physics, explaining how aerodynamics and drag influence a car's exterior design.