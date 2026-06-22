Crushed Concrete Vs. Gravel: Which Is Considered Better For A Driveway?

Filling a home driveway is important, not only for improving curb appeal, but also for maintaining a safe and stable surface for your vehicles. It begins with selecting the right material to use, and when it comes to either crushed concrete or gravel, the best option will depend on your specific needs.

Crushed concrete, also known as recycled concrete aggregate (RCA), can be a better option if your main priorities are long-term durability and overall strength. RCA forms a firm layer that can shift under the weight of heavy vehicles to help prevent potholes, a common problem with concrete driveways. Because it's a recycled material, RCA is also considered more eco-friendly, and may not require as much maintenance over time as gravel does. The cost of using RCA can vary based on the supplier you choose, and you could pay anywhere from $10 to $20 per ton or more.

If you're looking for a more natural look, you could go with gravel, as you can typically get different sizes and colors. Gravel may have the least traction for a road surface, but it is considered to be a durable driveway option. However, gravel can be more expensive, depending on where you get it, and it could cost you as much as $40 per ton or more. Plus, gravel can wash away over time, which means you may end up having to refill, which can cost you more money in the long run.