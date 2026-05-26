4 Common Problems With Concrete Driveways

One of the more irritating problems you can have with your concrete driveway is that it's been improperly installed. Unfortunately, even professionals can make mistakes when installing a driveway. Whether it's a lack of time, experience, money, or some other extenuating circumstance, many things can go wrong when pouring concrete that result in a lot of headaches for you. Ultimately, you may have to reinstall the whole thing again.

The consequences of a poor driveway installation can manifest themselves in a number of different ways. Cracking is certainly one of them. If you see cracks in your driveway and none of the other causes are evident, poor installation could be the problem. Another tell is an uneven surface. A concrete driveway should be properly finished and relatively even. If your driveway is unusually bumpy or coarse, that's a sign of a bad install. Not only does this just look and feel bad, but its uneven nature could also make it far easier for the concrete to get damaged than if it's smooth and evenly distributed.

This unevenness can also be bad for your car to drive on. A smooth surface is better for your tires, shocks, axle, and your vehicle as a whole. Why would you want to bump and shake those things unnecessarily? The only true cure for a poorly installed concrete driveway is to have it reinstalled the right way. This can be costly, but there's really no way of getting around it.