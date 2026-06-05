What Is The Average Lifespan Of Concrete Driveways?

Like your roof or your HVAC system, your driveway is one of those things you hope you never have to replace. Still, the reality is that many homeowners will inevitably have to do exactly that. And while it's good to know how much a new driveway will cost you up-front, it's just as important to know how many years you can expect to get out of your investment before it needs to be redone.

Let's look at the science. According to loads of industry and transportation data, properly installed and maintained concrete can remain serviceable for 30 years or more. That makes it one of the longest-lasting paving materials around. Other factors like the environment or the total vehicle weight will determine just how many years you end up getting, but 30 or more is the typical timeline to be expected.

And remember: the key word is "serviceable." That means you have to put in the work from the start if you want to get that kind of life out of it. Otherwise, you may only get about 15 years or less.